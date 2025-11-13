The Wicked Wizards Ball! Wicked for Good is coming…

Join us at Barrel House Cafe & Bar for a magical night of enchantment and fun. This in-person event will transport you to a world of spells, potions, and mystery. Dress in your finest wizard robes or witch attire and get ready to dance the night away with fellow sorcerers and sorceresses. THIS DANCE PARTY WILL GO UNTIL CLOSE AND THE LAST OF THE WITCHES AND WIZARDS DISAPPEAR…