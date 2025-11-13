The Wicked Wizards Ball
Thursday, November 13, 2025

The Wicked Wizards Ball

1341 14th Street Northwest

Barrel House Café & Bar

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

About This Event

Wizard’s Remix – A real-life “Drama Club” dance party spinning Broadway’s biggest hits with electrifying remixes. Free admission.
Get ready to immerse yourself in a magical night of mischief and wizardry at The Wicked Wizards Ball – it’s going to be spellbinding!

The Wicked Wizards Ball! Wicked for Good is coming…

Join us at Barrel House Cafe & Bar for a magical night of enchantment and fun. This in-person event will transport you to a world of spells, potions, and mystery. Dress in your finest wizard robes or witch attire and get ready to dance the night away with fellow sorcerers and sorceresses. THIS DANCE PARTY WILL GO UNTIL CLOSE AND THE LAST OF THE WITCHES AND WIZARDS DISAPPEAR…

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, November 13, 2025 09:00 pm

Location

Barrel House Café & Bar
View Map