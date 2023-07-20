The Whole Beast: Duck Boot Camp

Many of us have forgotten that the meat we buy comes from animals. To reconnect with the meat’s source (hint: it’s not a cellophane-wrapped package), local chefs have turned to whole animal butchery. The Whole Beast series will highlight the processes involved in butchering and preparing prime cuts, as well as some of the lesser-known bits. You will leave class with a greater appreciation for the whole animal, from nose to tail or beak to feet.

Chef Mark Haskell will show participants how to use the whole duck, wild or farm-raised, for the best meals. Participants will learn hands-on the processes of butchering, cooking & conserving the whole duck. You will learn to render duck fat, the healthiest cooking fat; how to make dark duck stock; and how to cure and cook duck leg confit, seared duck breast, and the ultimate guilty pleasure – duck cracklings. Accompanying sauces and side dishes will be served as well.