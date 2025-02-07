Tuesday, November 19th, 2024 @ 11:59:pm
The Washington Roast @ DC Improv
DC Improv
About This Event
The Washington Roast is a blend of standup, sketch, and improv described by Washington Post as “a bipartisan skewering.” As seen on CBS, NPR, Prime Video, and on every local media’s Things to Do in DC city guide.
A constituency of the DMV’s best comedians face-off in character as politicians in an interactive roast battle and town hall. Politicians answer live audience town hall questions before facing off in an unfiltered roast battle. Applause determines the winner of each round in a tournament of politicians from both sides. (Trump, Biden, Kamala, RFK Jr. and more). Hosted by Tim Kardashian.
Proceeds benefiting Hilarity for Charity, a non-profit founded by Seth Rogen and his wife to provide Alzheimer’s research, care grants, and preventative measures.
Featuring: Dee Ahmed, Bria Beddoe, Todd Fleming, Elizabeth Booker Houston, Tim Kardashian, Vito Prime, Rashee Raj, Rose Vineshank, Jon Yeager and guests
