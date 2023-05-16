The Washington Roast at DC Improv

Wednesday, May 17th, 2023 @ 7:00:pm
Man in a suitcase
The House of Sweden
Community Submitted
A political comedy endorsed by Washington Post, Washingtonian, and Metro Weekly. A constituency of the DMV area’s best comedians battle head-to-head in character as politicians in a show described as “SNL on Steroids” by DCist. Unfiltered punchlines and commentary in a uniquely DC blend of standup, sketch, and improv. Proceeds benefiting Hilarity for Charity, Seth Rogen’s Alzheimers charity.
Featured Cast: Bria Beddoe, Todd Fleming, Tim Kardashian, Chris Lawrence, Kylie Lowe, Rashee Raj, Brock Snyder, Rose Vineshank, Jon Yeager
