Thursday, June 1, 2023

The Washington Roast at DC Improv

1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC
Dupont Circle

DC Improv

$20+

About This Event

A political comedy endorsed by Washington Post, Washingtonian, and Metro Weekly. A constituency of the DMV area’s best comedians battle head-to-head in character as politicians in a show described as “SNL on Steroids” by DCist. Unfiltered punchlines and commentary in a uniquely DC blend of standup, sketch, and improv. Proceeds benefiting Hilarity for Charity, Seth Rogen’s Alzheimers charity.

Featured Cast: Bria Beddoe, Todd Fleming, Tim Kardashian, Chris Lawrence, Kylie Lowe, Rashee Raj, Brock Snyder, Rose Vineshank, Jon Yeager

Thursday, June 1, 2023 07:30 pm
Doors open at 06:15 pm

DC Improv
