Wednesday, April 30, 2025

1140 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036
$20 GA | $30-$35 Reserved

The Washington Roast is a blend of standup, sketch, and improv described by Washington Post as “a bipartisan skewering.” As seen on CBS, FOX, NPR, Prime Video, and on every local media’s Best Things to Do in DC guide.

 

A constituency of the DMV’s best comedians faceoff in character as politicians. Politicians answer live audience town hall questions before facing off in an unfiltered roast battle. Audience applause determines the winner of each round in a tournament of politicians from both parties.
Hosted by the show’s creator, Tim Kardashian. Proceeds benefiting Hilarity for Charity, a non-profit founded by Seth Rogen and his wife to provide Alzheimer’s research, care grants, and preventative measures.

 

Featuring: Dee Ahmed, Laura Arago, Bria Beddoe, Todd Fleming, Elizabeth Booker Houston, Tim Kardashian, Suzanne Lambert, Ashley Pontius, Vito Prime, Rashee Raj, Rose Vineshank, Jon Yeager.

Date

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 07:30 pm
Doors open at 06:15 pm

