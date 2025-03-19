Get ready for a night of pure villainy at the most anticipated event of the year: The Villains Ball! This is not your ordinary ball, this is a celebration for the villains!

On May 2nd, from 8pm-1:00am, join us for an unforgettable evening of music, dancing, and debauchery! This is our 3rd annual event!

What will guests enjoy?

A Devious Open Bar

Complimentary hors d’oeuvres & hearty dinner options

Villainous Dessert by our celebrity Master Chef

Cosplay Catwalk to show off your looks

Music

Entertainment

Photo Booths

Special VIP Area

Debuting the 2025 Villain of the Year

and more!

This event is not for the heroes, so leave your capes and spandex at home! We are calling all villains, from all fandoms, to come together for one night of mayhem. Whether you are a fan of anime, comic books, sci-fi, Disney, or any other genre, this is the perfect opportunity to let your evil side shine.

The best villain will be crowned “Villain of the Year”

This event is 21+ ONLY!

Dress to impress! No jeans or streetwear! Tickets are NON-REFUNDABLE!