The Ultimate ’00s Dance Party LIVE with So Fetch! at metrobar

It’s going down this Friday night 8/22 at metrobar –️ we’re hosting the Ultimate 00’s Live Band Dance Party ft. So Fetch! band, bringing you all the hottest hits from the 2000s! So pull out your denim, put on your lip liner, grab your best y2k fits, and get ready to dance all night to the hits you know by heart. Expect a live, high‑energy throwback to early 2000s pop, rock, and hip-hop hits, performed live by the DMVs favorite ‘00s crew, So Fetch!, hot off their latest gig on the stage at 9:30.

The bar opens at 4pm, with Happy Hour from 4-7pm, and the show kicks off at 8pm. Get your $10 ticket here and let’s make Fetch happen!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/so-fetch-the-dmvs-ultimate-00s-dance-party-live-at-metrobar-tickets-1530880186849