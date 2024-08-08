The Trawick Prize – 2024 Finalists at Gallery B

Saturday, August 24th, 2024 @ 11:00:am
The Trawick Prize: Bethesda Contemporary Art Awards 2024 finalists will have their work displayed at Gallery B from September 5-29, 2024. Gallery hours are Thursday – Sunday, 12 – 5 PM. The opening reception will be held on Friday, September 13 from 6 – 8 PM.
2024 Finalists
Rosemary Feit Covey
David Enrique Guarnizo
Pedro Ledesma III
Rebecca Oh
Scott Pennington
Tony Shore
James Terrell
Paloma Vianey
More information – https://www.bethesda.org/bethesda/trawick-prize
