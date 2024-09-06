The “Thank Me Later” Comedy Showcase!
Friday, September 13, 2024

3110 Mt Pleasant St NW 2nd Floor, Washington, DC, District of Columbia 20010, US
Adams Morgan Adams Morgan // Columbia Heights // Mount Pleasant

Lost Origins Art Gallery

Tickets are only $15! Show is BYOB so bring any drink you like! Homemade ice cream & pizza restaurants available for purchase inside venue.

About This Event

The “Thank Me Later” Comedy Show is hosted by DMV Favorite comedian Dom Grayer and he’s bringing to you one of the best comedy shows in the DMV featuring comedians seen on Comedy Central, Netflix, Amazon, HBO, etc.

This month we’re hosting a standup comedy showcase featuring some of our favorite comedians from The DMV area!! This showcase will have a variety of comedic styles from comedians seen on HBO, touring comedians that have opened for Mark Normand, cast of Abbot Elementary, Kennedy Center features, & DC Improv Favorites!! Trust me you won’t want to miss this!

Showtime Friday, September 13th! Tickets are only $15. Seats are limited so make sure to get them fast! Show starts around 8pm & BYOB so bring any drink you like! There’s also homemade ice cream & pizza shops available in the venue building for purchase. Treat yourself to a hilarious night of comedy. We’ll see you Friday!

Friday, September 13, 2024 08:00 pm
Doors open at 07:45 pm

Location

Lost Origins Art Gallery
