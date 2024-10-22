The “Thank Me Later” Comedy Show featuring Winston Hodges!

The “Thank Me Later” Comedy Show is a monthly stand-up comedy show hosted by DMV Favorite comedian Dom Grayer featuring comedians across the East Coast seen on Comedy Central, Netflix, Amazon, HBO, and more!

Our feature headliner this month has been touring across the east coast & making his next stop at the Thank Me Later Show, we have the hilarious Winston Hodges! Winston Hodges is a DMV comedian that has featured at comedy clubs across the east coast and has recently filmed a set with the popular stand-up comedy series, Dont Tell Comedy. He has an award winning special called “Grieving Productively” and online videos have received over 20 million views & counting! He has opened for Fortune Feimster, Demetri Martin, and Dave Attell and is now headlining the Thank Me Later Comedy Show! You won’t want to miss this!

Showtime’s Saturday, November 9th! Tickets are only $15! Show starts at 8pm & BYOB so bring any drink you like! There’s also homemade ice cream & pizza shops available in the venue building for purchase

Tickets are limited & go quickly, so grab them while you can!