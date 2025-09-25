The “Thank Me Later” Comedy Show is hosted by DMV Favorite comedian Dom Grayer and he’s bringing to you one of the best comedy shows in the DMV featuring comedians seen on Comedy Central, Netflix, HBO, and more!

We’re kicking off our Fall headliner series with the hilarious Dom Grayer! Dom Grayer is a stand-up comedian and writer from the DMV area. His laid back and honest comedic style has brought laughter to a diverse array of audiences. He has opened for comedians such as Shane Gillis, Ian Lara, Sam Jay, and Megan Gailey. He’s a regular at the DC Improv and Hotbed Comedy Club! He’s recently been featured on Lil Rel Howery’s “What’s Funny” Comedy Festival in Chicago and premiered his new touring 2 man show at 2025 Dreamcon in Houston, Texas! Shaping his life experiences into humor with his warm energy has quickly made him into a DC favorite. You won’t want to miss this! Check out his social media on Instagram @Domgrayer !

Showtime Friday, October 10th and starts around 8pm! Early Bird tickets are $15 and General Admission $20! The Show’s BYOB so bring any drink you like! There’s also homemade ice cream & pizza shops available in the venue building for purchase. Treat yourself to some much need laughter & a hilarious night of comedy. We’ll see you soon!

All sales are final after show starts. Seats are not guaranteed, due to growing popularity seats are on a first come, first serve basis!