The Sunday Reset: Plaza Party

Kickstart your Sunday with a transformative wellness experience designed to energize your body, calm your mind, and reset for the week ahead.

We’re taking The Sunday Reset outdoors for a high-energy Plaza Party at Union Market. Move, sweat, and connect in the open air with a live DJ set, guided workout, breath work, and yoga flow, and our signature community vibe. Cool off with cold plunges by Plunge Mile, sip on matcha made by Celeste, and explore a curated lineup of local vendors.

Come solo or bring your bestie —this is your space to reset, recharge, and tap into the energy of the Alchemy community.