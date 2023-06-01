Get ready to kick off the summer at The Summer Circle music festival. This festival aims to provide a platform for independent artists, delivering unforgettable performances for a crowd that values lyrical depth and substance without compromising on a good time. The Summer Circle highlights some of the best rising talent from the DMV including festival creator O-Slice. The festival also coincides with the beginning of summer, setting the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable summer filled with joy, music, and connection. Join The Hall CP for a day full of great music, food, clothes and vibes.