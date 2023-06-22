Sunday, July 2, 2023

The St. James 2023 DMV Summer Warm-Up Showcase

6805 Industrial Rd. Springfield, VA
Alexandria

The St. James Sports, Wellness and Entertainment Complex

The St. James will host the 2023 DMV Summer Warm Up Basketball Showcase over a two-day period beginning on Saturday, July 1st – Sunday, July 2nd. Teams will play showcase games over the weekend to highlight and raise awareness of the athletic talents of all participating players. This event will be streamed by The St. James and further details regarding streaming packages and pricing will be announced closer to the tournament start date.

Sports

Sunday, July 2, 2023 08:00 am

The St. James Sports, Wellness and Entertainment Complex
