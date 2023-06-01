The Speakeasy: QTBIPOC Happy Hour

Sunday, June 4th, 2023 @ 2:00:pm
Moveius Contemporary Ballet presents IMPRESSIONS
Dance Loft on 14
The New Eagle Creek SaloonMore details
Harriet’s Wildest Dreams hosts The Speakeasy: QTBIPOC Pride Happy Hour at the New Eagle Creek Saloon including a DJ set, vibes, a cash bar, and some surprises! Allies are welcome as plus ones only. The first 25 BIPOC people to arrive will receive two drink tickets. Meet Harriet’s Wildest Dreams Alphabet Mafia, make a new friend or meet up with old friends. Dress is casual cute.
InterestsPride
