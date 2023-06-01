Friday, June 2, 2023

The Speakeasy: QTBIPOC Happy Hour

336 Randolph Pl. NE, DC
Brentwood

The New Eagle Creek Saloon

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free+

About This Event

Harriet’s Wildest Dreams hosts The Speakeasy: QTBIPOC Pride Happy Hour at the New Eagle Creek Saloon including a DJ set, vibes, a cash bar, and some surprises! Allies are welcome as plus ones only. The first 25 BIPOC people to arrive will receive two drink tickets. Meet Harriet’s Wildest Dreams Alphabet Mafia, make a new friend or meet up with old friends. Dress is casual cute.

Tags

Pride

Interests

Share with friends

Date

Friday, June 2, 2023 06:00 pm

Location

The New Eagle Creek Saloon
View Map