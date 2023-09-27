The Simpsons Trivia Night

📺 “Simpsons Spectacular Trivia Night!” 🍩

Ay caramba! Get ready for a trivia event that’s more exciting than a monorail ride and crazier than a trip to Kamp Krusty! Join us for a night of “The Simpsons” trivia where you can put your knowledge of Springfield to the test and win CASH PRIZES!!

🤓 Trivia Event Details:

📅 Date: Thursday, October 5th

⏰ Time: Doors open at 6:00 PM – trivia will begin promptly at 7:00 PM. Please arrive early to register your team name.

🎉 What to Expect:

Test your knowledge with challenging questions about your favorite Springfield residents, from Homer’s love for Duff beer to Lisa’s saxophone skills.

Prizes for the top trivia brains! Your ticket price covers entry and a contribution to our 1st & 2nd cash prizes (usually $125.00 for first place and $75.00 for second)! Please select the appropriate number of tickets for your entire team (one ticket = one team member) so that we can seat you appropriately. Seating at this trivia is limited, so make sure you register ahead of time! Coming Alone? No problem! Part of the fun is meeting new people. We will put you on a team with other Simpsons fans!

Don’t have a cow, man – it’s going to be a fun-filled night for fans of all ages!

🍩 “Mmm… Donuts” & Krusty Burger Specials:

Enjoy delicious Simpsons-themed donuts & NOM Burgers all night long! Wash it all down with wine & beer at our hyper-local bar.

**Dress up as your favorite Simpsons character for a chance to win “Best Costume” award and receive a FREE donut!**

📣 So, grab your family and friends (even if they’re as dysfunctional as the Simpson family), and join us for a night of laughter, trivia, and nostalgia. D’oh-n’t miss out on this epic event!

Disclaimer: This event is not affiliated with The Itchy & Scratchy Show or any other fictional program featured in “The Simpsons.” This is a 21+ event.

“Remember, as far as anyone knows, we’re a nice, normal trivia event.”