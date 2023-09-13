Saturday, October 28, 2023

The Shreking Ball: A Green Tie Affair

740 Water St SW, Washington, DC 20024
$10

About This Event

Consider this your invite because The Shreking Ball is back and we’re painting the town green! You know that old saying “Shrek is love, Shrek is life”? Well, this party is for people who live by that creed. People who much like Ogres and Onions, have layers. We’ll be playing your favorite Shrek-based tunes, serving up some swamp-themed cocktails, having a costume contest and celebrating the Shrek lifestyle!

