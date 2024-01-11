The Shack-Tabard Inn Wine Dinner
Sunday, January 21, 2024

The Shack-Tabard Inn Wine Dinner

1739 N Street Northwest Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Tabard Inn

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$252

About This Event

Join the Tabard Inn for a delightful evening of wine and dining! Indulge in a culinary journey as you savor a sumptuous menu paired with exquisite wines. Their in-person event promises a memorable experience filled with laughter, good company, and sensational flavors. Immerse yourself in the cozy ambiance of the Tabard Inn and let our talented chefs and wine experts take you on an unforgettable gastronomic adventure. Don’t miss out on this unparalleled dining experience – book your spot now!

Tags

Food + Drink

Interests

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, January 21, 2024 06:00 pm

Location

Tabard Inn
View Map