The Rhythm of Life: Presented by BRT Studio & SpiritWild

Join us on Wednesday January 10th, as we breathe light into what we desire, and dance with what we desire to illuminate.

The eve of this potent 1/11 portal is an opportunity to connect with our intuition as we allow it to shape the greatest experience of 2024 we know is possible. Breathwork is considered the closest thing to the power of plant medicine without the medicine + additional cost, and is known to have the benefits of years worth of therapy in a single session.

Now mix in a lil dancing and playing with your best friends, in a space full of love, without a worry in sight, and you have The Rhythm of Life.

Our inspiration stems from a song sung by Sammy Davis Jr., in the 1969 film, Sweet Charity:

“Rhythm of Life” by Sammy Davis Jr. conveys a message of embracing the joy and vitality that comes from immersing oneself in the rhythm and energy of life…The song highlights the power and infectious nature of rhythm, describing it as a force that can ignite a tingling sensation in the fingers and feet. It emphasizes that rhythm can be found in various aspects of life, including the bedroom and the streets, exemplifying its universal influence…Overall, “Rhythm of Life” celebrates the transformative power of rhythm and encourages individuals to live fully, embracing the pulsating energy and excitement that life has to offer. It communicates the idea that by surrendering to the rhythm, people can tap into their true selves and experience a profound connection to the world around them.”

And that, labias and genitals, is our intention.

So come on out, and let’s dance, breathe, and flow into our inspiration, in celebration of this powerful new year energy.

Come with clothes to move in; a yoga mat to lay on; extra layers to cozy up in; and water to hydrate.

Leave with a wave of fresh energy; a new friend or two; and the direction of your next adventure.

When – 6:30p to 9:00p Wednesday, January 10th 2024 (Doors open at 6pm and close at 6:50pm)

Where – Flash Night Club

645 Florida Avenue NW, Washington DC 20001

Text me (Rua) for that promo code to save ya monies

*This experience will be recorded for promotional purposes, but if you do not wish to be filmed, please let us know when you arrive. We will not use any footage with you in it.

*No refunds

*Breathwork Contraindications:

Cardiovascular disease (angina, previous heart attacks, or strokes)

Detached retina

Glaucoma

Aneurysm in brain or abdomen

Kidney disease

Severe Asthma

Epilepsy

Any other medical, physical or psychiatric condition which would impair or affect the ability to involve in deep physical and emotional release.

BRT Studio (https://www.brt.studio/) is a mobile breathwork studio that supports students in moving from a state of stress to one of rest.

SpiritWild (@wearespiritwild) is a healing experiential social club rooted in the DMV with branches reaching all around the country.

Meet The Muses

Lamae is a healing artist, wellness director, and party producer. She is a native of D.C. and claims herself New Yorker, having lived in NYC for over 15 years where she began her career performing in Broadway musicals and National touring productions such as The Lion King, The King and I, Fosse, and South Pacific to name a few. As a movement teacher and choreographer she works with professional performers and athletes, beginning dancers, and all ages. She holds numerous certifications including mindfulness meditation, Ayurveda wellness, doula training, sound healing, Feng Shui, and Reiki level 1 and 2. Her passion is inspired by collaborations and spaces to create environments and unique immersive experiences that inspire wellness. She is the Wellness Director for the seasonal Sunday Love (https://www.flashdc.com/sundaylove) events presented by Flash in D.C. and travels nationally and internationally, collaborating and heading arts and wellness collectives, producing retreats and programs for a variety of causes.

Rua is a healing artist, inspirational speaker, SpiritWild Muse, and the co-steward of BRT Studio. He uses breathwork to guide his clients into profound states of bliss and freedom in their lives, from where they can choose how they wish to Co-Author their lives with those they love.

Tanory is an artist activist, a trauma therapist, lover of all kinds of movement, and a SpiritWild muse since its inception.

Aldo (Bolivia/DC) is the creator of bachata elektrika, a mix of modern and traditional bachata with EDM from all over the world. Aldo also pays tribute to his Bolivian heritage by adding in Andean tracks, as well as other Latin American rhythms, like cumbia, dembow and merengue. He has led guided movement sessions, in which he created a set specifically designed to make people dance. His goal is to make you move by mixing sounds from different cultures and styles to further create connections across tribes and genres. Approach his mixes with an open mind, a wild heart and a free spirit.