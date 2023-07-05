The Revivalists + The Head And The Heart With Jaime Wyatt

$1 per ticket goes to The Rivers and Roads Foundation, which was started by The Head And The Heart as a way to give back to their hometown of Seattle, WA. The goal of this foundation is to raise money for local Seattle-based music programs and initiatives with an emphasis on equitable access to music education for youth, and mental health resources and support for musicians. The Revivalists have partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to Rev Causes, a fund that supports the essential work of organizations dedicated to reviving and investing in our communities, our health, and our environment. By allocating a portion of our ticket sales, and through fan donations and a variety of fundraising efforts, we aim to assist these exciting organizations in building a better future.