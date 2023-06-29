“The Record Deal!” Outdoor Vinyl & Vintage Marketplace

A record buy and marketplace organized by Chocolate City Rocks in collaboration w/ Art Under Pressure. This is the Perfect Opportunity to start/build/increase/augment your Vintage Vinyl Collection! Hundreds of Iconic Funk, Soul, Funk, Hip-Hop, Reggae, Rock LPs & MORE ready for Acquisition from Private Collectors.

Featuring a special All Vinyl Music set by the World Famous DJ Oso Fresh

Come enjoy Great Hospitality, Merchandise, and Music in a Space Curated by DMV Arts Aficionado Cory Stowers.