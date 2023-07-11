“The Record Deal!” Outdoor Vinyl & Vintage Marketplace

Wednesday, July 12th, 2023 @ 6:00:pm
When: Saturday, August 5, 2023
Time: 10am to 3pm
Location: 14th Street Graffiti Museum (14th Street NW @ Crittenden Street NW – entrance on Crittenden Street)
Purpose: A record buy and marketplace organized by Chocolate City Rocks in collaboration w/ Art Under Pressure. This is the Perfect Opportunity to start/build/increase/augment your Vintage Vinyl Collection!
Hundreds of Iconic Funk, Soul, Funk, Hip-Hop, Reggae, Rock LPs & MORE ready for Acquisition from Private Collectors.
Entrepreneurs Vending include:
Head-Roc’s “The Record Deal”
(Vintage Vinyl LPs)
RWEONTHEAIR?!
(Vinyl care kits, records, analog equipment)
Kyra’s Kreations
(Crocheted/Knitted items)
Revive Collectibles
(Vintage Housewares & Art)
Art Under Pressure
(DMV based Music & Art)
Black Rock Star Super Hero Marketplace
(Positive Image and Culture Affirming tees)
Featuring a special All Vinyl Music set by the World Famous
DJ Oso Fresh
Come enjoy Great Hospitality, Merchandise, and Music in a Space Curated by DMV Arts Aficionado Cory Stowers.
Produced in collaboration with Art BLOC and Uptown Main Street
#chocolatecityrocks
#blackrockstarsuperhero
