“The Record Deal!” Outdoor Vinyl & Vintage Marketplace

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Time: 10am to 3pm

Location: 14th Street Graffiti Museum (14th Street NW @ Crittenden Street NW – entrance on Crittenden Street)

Purpose: A record buy and marketplace organized by Chocolate City Rocks in collaboration w/ Art Under Pressure. This is the Perfect Opportunity to start/build/increase/augment your Vintage Vinyl Collection!

Hundreds of Iconic Funk, Soul, Funk, Hip-Hop, Reggae, Rock LPs & MORE ready for Acquisition from Private Collectors.

Entrepreneurs Vending include:

Head-Roc’s “The Record Deal”

(Vintage Vinyl LPs)

RWEONTHEAIR?!

(Vinyl care kits, records, analog equipment)

Kyra’s Kreations

(Crocheted/Knitted items)

Revive Collectibles

(Vintage Housewares & Art)

Art Under Pressure

(DMV based Music & Art)

Black Rock Star Super Hero Marketplace

(Positive Image and Culture Affirming tees)

Featuring a special All Vinyl Music set by the World Famous

DJ Oso Fresh

Come enjoy Great Hospitality, Merchandise, and Music in a Space Curated by DMV Arts Aficionado Cory Stowers.

Produced in collaboration with Art BLOC and Uptown Main Street

#chocolatecityrocks

#blackrockstarsuperhero