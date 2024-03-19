The RE-Fashion Show

Celebrate Earth Day in sustainable style!

Earth Day’s most stylish event is the ReFashion Show: a celebration that merges beauty and sustainability. Fashion designers from all over the US are coming to showcase their innovative looks that are thoughtfully created with repurposed materials. Attendees are highly encouraged to come dressed in their favorite secondhand outfits and have the opportunity to walk the runway as well. Come learn why sustainability in fashion plays a crucial role in protecting our planet with discussions with our designers after the show and upcycle your own fashionable momento to take home. Meet other sustainable fashion advocates and make contacts with our networking board.

All proceeds from the ReFashion Show are raising money for UpCycle Creative Reuse Center @upcyclecrc, a nonprofit whose mission is to inspire all people to explore and create by engaging our community in art-making experiences with reuse materials.

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 5pm

Location: The Garden ALX 5380 Eisenhower Ave Suite C, Alexandria, VA 22304

Purchase tickets at www.refashionshow.com

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram: @ReFashionShow