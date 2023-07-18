The R&B Club Presents: An R&B City Washington, D.C.

Simply put, there is no R&B Club without Washington, D.C. It’s not only our birthplace; it’s our home. That’s what makes this next event deeply personal. For July’s meeting, we’re paying homage to the history of R&B in the Nation’s Capitol aka Chocolate City (and really the entire DMV). There’s a deep and beautiful lineage here and we can’t wait to retrace the history and evolution of the city’s R&B scene. If you need a who’s who of who we have to cover, how’s this sound? Names like Amii Stewart, Johnny Gill, Ginuwine, Mya, Amerie, J. Holiday, modern day mainstays like Ari Lennox, Brent Faiyaz and Kali Uchis — and of course the city’s R&B North Star in Marvin Gaye.