The R&B Bar Crawl Juneteenth Weekend

This One is for the Lovers and the Friends!!

On Saturday, June 17th The R&B Bar Crawl is back and in full effect!

From 2-10pm, we’re gonna be moving and grooving to the best DJ’s spinning your favorite R&B jams from back in the day to current hits.

With at least 7 popular U Street Bars and Clubs to hop to, All Day drink specials, 7+ DJs spinning, and more, there’s no where else to be!!

Get your tickets early and save some bread. Group Discount tickets are available too. Our bar crawls often sell out so don’t sleep!!!

See you on the crawl!!

WHEN: SATURDAY JUNE 17TH, 2023 | 2pm-10pm

WHERE: BARS AND CLUBS ALONG THE U STREET CORRIDOR ALL WALKING DISTANCE FROM EACH OTHER

PRICE: STARTS AT $10

DRINK SPECIALS AT EVERY STOP:

$5 Soul Shot | $6 Stella | $7 Moscow Mule | $8 Titos | $9 Jameson | $10 Milagro.

AGENDA:

2-5pm Provision 14 – 2100 14th St. NW

BroDJ – “90s R&B”

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

3-6pm Red Lounge – 2013 14th St. NW

DJ Bigg Sipp – “new•ish R&B – 2000’s to Now”

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

4-7pm Cloak & Dagger – 1359 U St. NW

DJ FACE – “MJ vs Prince vs Usher”

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

5-8pm Space DC – 1355 U St. NW

DJ Nobe – “Timbo vs. Neptunes”

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

5-8pm District Alley – 1351 U Street NW (in the alley)

Father Fonz – “Soulful R&B”

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

6-10pm Pure Lounge – 1326 U St. NW

Farrah Flosscett – “Freek’n You”

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

6-10 pm Amsterdam Lounge – 1208 U St. NW

DJ P-Drama – “Hip Hop R&B Collabos”

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~