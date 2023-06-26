“The Prom” by The Theatre Lab

Thursday, June 29th, 2023 @ 6:30:pm
How D.C. Moves: District Fray’s Summer Party
metrobar
Atlas Performing Arts CenterMore details
Be a part of the homegrown area premiere of the 2019 Drama Desk Award-Winner for Outstanding Musical! Dubbed “a delicious new musical about Broadway narcissists, Indiana homophobes — and all that zazz” by The New York Times, “The Prom” was an international hit and widely celebrated as one of the funniest musicals ever written.
InterestsPerforming arts
Share with friends