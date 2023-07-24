Sunday, June 4th, 2023 @ 4:00:pm
THE GARDEN
Eaton DC
Community Submitted
The Exchange SaloonMore details
Think you know everything there is to know about housing issues in DC? Prove it! Put your knowledge to the test at “The Price Isn’t Right: A DC Housing Trivia Night” with Jews United for Justice. Join us on Monday, August 7, from 6:30-8:30pm at The Exchange Saloon for this special game of housing-related trivia. Test your knowledge of topics like the history and politics of housing in DC, the Green New Deal for Social Housing, and even a round of “Name That Housing Tune.”
Whether you’re ready to show off your expert knowledge or looking for a fun way to start learning about housing in DC, this event is a perfect opportunity for you! Teams are welcome but not required, and we have a great prize in store for the team that wins!
Intereststrivia
Share with friends