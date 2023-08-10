Tuesday, March 21st, 2023 @ 7:00:pm
En Flor Pop-Up Art Exhibit at Eckington Hall
Think you know everything there is to know about housing issues in DC? Prove it! Put your knowledge to the test at “The Price Isn’t Right: A DC Housing Trivia Night” on Monday, August 21, from 6:30-8:30pm at The Exchange Saloon. This special game of housing-related trivia is hosted by JUFJ’s Housing Security Working Group. Some question topics include: the history and politics of housing in DC, the Green New Deal for Housing, and even a round of “Name That Housing Tune.”
Whether you’re ready to show off your expert knowledge or looking for a fun way to start learning about housing in DC, this event is a perfect opportunity for you! Teams are welcome but not required, and we have a great prize in store for the team that wins.
