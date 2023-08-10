Think you know everything there is to know about housing issues in DC? Prove it! Put your knowledge to the test at “The Price Isn’t Right: A DC Housing Trivia Night” on Monday, August 21, from 6:30-8:30pm at The Exchange Saloon. This special game of housing-related trivia is hosted by JUFJ’s Housing Security Working Group. Some question topics include: the history and politics of housing in DC, the Green New Deal for Housing, and even a round of “Name That Housing Tune.”

Whether you’re ready to show off your expert knowledge or looking for a fun way to start learning about housing in DC, this event is a perfect opportunity for you! Teams are welcome but not required, and we have a great prize in store for the team that wins.