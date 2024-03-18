The Power of Style: Personal Branding in Today’s World Panel

Join us on March 28th at Hotel Washington as we conclude Women’s History Month and the Hotel Washington x Fashionphile special exhibit: First Ladies and Iconic Global Women in Fashion currently on display in the lobby at Hotel Washington.

Calling all fashion enthusiasts for this panel on style and personal branding in today’s world with iconic panelists in fashion, politics, and the arts.

Featured Panelists:

– Frédérique Campagne Irwin, President & CEO, National Women’s History Museum

– Sarah Davis, Founder & President, FASHIONPHILE

– Tashira Halyard, Content Creator @politicsandfshn

– Véronique Hyland, Fashion Features Director, Elle Magazine