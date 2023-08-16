The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie at The Anthem

To celebrate two decades of ‘Give Up’ and ‘Transatlanticism’, The Postal Service & Death Cab for Cutie have joined forces for an unprecedented 20th anniversary co-headline tour. Each night, Benjamin Gibbard, the co-founder of both bands, will pull double duty performing with The Postal Service – comprised of Gibbard, Jimmy Tamborello, and Jenny Lewis – as well as with Death Cab for Cutie (alongside Nick Harmer, Dave Depper, Zac Rae, and Jason McGerr). The extraordinary live run will see both iconic groups performing their seminal 2003 albums in full.