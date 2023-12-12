The Pocket Presents: Melan w/ Maroon Mood + Ami.

$15 Advance | $18 Day of show

Doors 7 PM | Show 8 PM (All ages)

—

Melan

melan is a multi-dimensional artist based in the dmv, bringing a distinct sense of sound curation to alternative R&B. melan uses music as a form of alchemy to fuel her freedom, and inspire others to do the same. She combines gentle melodies with powerful messages that inspire deep reflection about the world within and around us. melan has quickly become the underground’s lyrical darling, developing a reputation for penning anthems.

Music | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Maroon Mood

Maroon ,formerly known as übrgrl is an emerging queer artist from PG County. She taps into trip hop , alternative and dream pop to create her own personalized sonic blend. Her inspirations include Björk , Mazzy Star , Solange , Kali Uchis , Lenny Kravitz and Betty Davis.

Music | Instagram | TikTok

Ami.

Ami., the alluring soul singer and writer hailing from the vibrant heart of PG County is a true musical force to be reckoned with. With a voice that effortlessly traverses the emotional spectrum, Ami. weaves stories of love, resilience, and life’s intricacies into heart-stirring melodies that resonate deep within the soul. Her fresh and timeless sound encapsulates influences such as Destiny’s Child, the Fugees, and Kanye West combined with the vocal impressions of Pop divas such as Brandy, Mariah Carey, & Ariana Grande captivates audiences with every note. Ami’s songs are an excursion through her worlds of R&B, Hip-Hop, Neo-soul, & Alternative sound, creating a tapestry of vulnerability and strength, a testament to her artistry and the undeniable magic she brings to the DMV’s vibrant musical tapestry.

Music | Instagram