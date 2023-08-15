The Pleasure of Wasted Time + Nourish: Artist Talks

Join The Nicholson Project for artist talks by the creators of The Pleasure of Wasted Time, a solo exhibition by Stephanie J. Williams and Nourish: Storytelling with Saris by Monica Jahan Bose.

Stephanie J. Williams says “Animating stop motion puppets is perhaps the most inefficient way to make my work. It demands my slowness.” The Pleasure of Wasted Time reflects on this “slowness” and the the care that comes with creating stop motion films. The exhibition will feature a series of Williams’ stop motion short films—including her award-winning film Hospes—along with an installation of the hand-built puppets, sculptures, and set pieces used in the creation of these films.

Nourish: Storytelling with Saris is an installation of video, drawings, poems, and saris inspired by plants and herbs. Touching the soil and growing food are grounding and nourishing. For the last two years, Bangladeshi-American artist Monica Jahan Bose and DC participants in her Storytelling with Saris project have been connecting with the soil and Earth and food justice issues by nurturing plants on windowsills and planting neighborhood vegetable gardens. This year they planted and harvested in the garden at The Nicholson Project. Bose led a series of planting workshops that included poetry and art inspired by soil and plants. Using performance, sari art, writing, and film, Storytelling with Saris, which commenced in 2012, links DC residents with Bangladeshi coastal women farmers in solidarity to address climate and food injustice.