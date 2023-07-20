The Pitchfork Disney: Last Day

Experience Red Rat Theater’s inaugural production of Philip Ridley’s fractured fairytale, The Pitchfork Disney.

Set over the course of one evening, The Pitchfork Disney follows agoraphobic twins Presley and Haley Stray as they reckon with the beauty and danger of the outside world, unraveling their notion of safety forever.

30 years after its Helen Hayes award-winning U.S. premiere at Woolly Mammoth, our immersive production takes Pitchfork’s “in-yer-face” legacy literally: you’ll be in the Strays’ apartment as they confront their deepest desires and darkest fears.

The Pitchfork Disney is as provocative, relevant, and haunting in 2023 as it was in the ’90s. With the Doomsday Clock set at 90 seconds to midnight and a society capitalizing off its “us vs. them” mentality, The Pitchfork Disney challenges modern audiences to hold a mirror to their own fears – and explore the power of facing them head-on.