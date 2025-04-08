F1®Arcade, the immersive racing experience blending cutting-edge simulators with premium hospitality, is celebrating cherry blossom season with an exclusive collaboration featuring renowned artist Chris Pyrate and Mixologist Lauren “LP” O’Brien. Launching Friday, April 4 at the Washington, D.C. and Boston locations, this limited-time collaboration brings thrilling energy to the venue through art, and mixology.

In collaboration with renowned Mixologist Lauren “LP” O’Brien and artist Chris Pyrate, F1®Arcade presents “The Petal Drift”—a limited-edition cherry blossom-inspired cocktail that transforms into a piece of art. The drink features Cherry Blossom Japanese Gin, Sakura Tart Cherry, Yuzu, Vermouth, Egg topped with Pyrate’s signature artwork, creating a visually stunning and flavorful homage to D.C.’s iconic cherry blossoms and the motorsport. Available for one month, this exclusive cocktail is designed to offer guests a taste of spring while celebrating the high-speed excitement of the Japan Grand Prix.

The cherry blossom collaboration will run through April, making it a must-visit experience for both motorsport fans and art enthusiasts alike.