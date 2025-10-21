The Pale Blue Dot: A Musical Voyage Inspired by Nature

Join PostClassical Ensemble – Washington, DC’s premiere chamber orchestra – and embark on a musical voyage curated by marine biologist and National Geographic Explorer-in-Residence, Enric Sala, and Dynamic Planet’s Kristin Rechberger. Integrating incredible video footage from National Geographic’s Pristine Seas project, this concert explores the path from wild, pristine nature to a degraded natural world impacted by climate change, to the rebirth of nature and cause for celebration. PostClassical Ensemble is conducted by Angel Gil-Ordóñez; featuring the Children’s Chorus of Washington and music by Debussy, Grieg, Delibes, Howard Shore, and Virgil Thomson.

Claude Debussy: La mer (US premiere arrangement for chamber orchestra)

Howard Shore: Excerpts from The Lord of the Rings

Virgil Thomson: Music for the New Deal documentaries, The River and The Plow That Broke the Plains

Edvard Grieg: Morning Mood from Peer Gynt

Léo Delibes: Flower Duet (“Sous le dôme épais”) from Lakmé

Joel Friedman: Musical surprise to be announced at the performance