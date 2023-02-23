Friday // Mar 31, 2023

The Nosebleed

641 D St NW, Washington, DC 20004
Through a series of absurd autobiographical vignettes, Aya Ogawa’s The Nosebleed delves into the sh*t show of parenthood, as both a parent and a child – and what it takes to forgive. A trip to their home country of Japan, a child’s nosebleed, and the hit reality TV show The Bachelor come together in this “wackily funny, psychologically insightful” (The New York Times) theatrical tribute to Ogawa’s father.

The show will run from March 31 – April 23, 2023

Friday // Mar 31, 2023, 08:00 pm
Woolly Mammoth Theatre
