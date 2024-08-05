The Nevermore Haunted House
450 Mott Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21202, US
Open Every Weekend in October 10/4/2024 10/5/2024 10/11/2024 10/12/2024 10/18/2024 10/19/2024 10/20/2024 10/25/2024 10/26/2024 10/27/2024 10/31/2024 11/1/2024 11/2/2024 Doors open at 7:00pm each night, we stop selling tickets at 10:00pm depending on the night, check our calendar for details. You may arrive anytime within that window. You must be on site and checked-in at our ticket booth or check-in booth (if you purchased your tickets in advance) before the closing time. As long as you are checked-in, you are guaranteed to enter the event. *If you purchase tickets online be sure to see the check-in booth before getting in line to get your wrist band*

The Nevermore Haunt is located in the heart of Baltimore, Maryland. Open 13 nights in October, it is consistently among the highest-rated haunted houses in Maryland. The Nevermore Haunt is known for its elaborate sets, terrifying characters, and state-of-the-art special effects. The haunted house themes draw from local Baltimore history. It is also known for its sideshow performances, which feature bizarre and over-the-top acts. Bizarre creatures, terrifying visions of the past and heart pounding horrors torment visitors brave enough to enter. Historically themed and extraordinarily scary, The Nevermore Haunt is unlike any haunted house you’ve ever seen! Featuring Sideshow performances including fire dancing, strongman and fortune tellers, free on-site parking, concession and outdoor bar.

