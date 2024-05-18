The National Memorial Day Parade presented by Boeing returns LIVE to Constitution Avenue this Memorial Day, May 27, 2024 at 2:00 PM, with pre-parade musical performances starting at 1:00 PM! See below for the list of participating celebrities and performers.

Attend the parade live, in person, or watch on television around the country and around the world, as the story of American sacrifice is shared from Washington, DC and beyond. Then, stay tuned for our very special Independence Day television companion: Our Sacred Honor: An American Salute. Airing on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and CW stations nationwide, the National Memorial Day Parade and Our Sacred Honor commemorate the shared values of service and sacrifice that have brought us together throughout our history.

