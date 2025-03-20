The Mystic Corral

Wellness Event at Katherine Heyl’s Gallery in Union Market.

Join us for a night of spirituality and connection. We will offer a Museum Dose (optional) before we sip on cacao and sit in ceremony with a sound bath led by Khaki Martin.

Toast to Katherine for her art show with zeroproof bevvies from Plant Magic Bottle Shop inside of Union Market followed by dancing with vibes from Heather Luna.

Pick up your favorite bolo tie from artist and creator Yolo Bolo. And sign up for an I-Ching reading by Ben Droz, the creator of the Oracle Bracelet.

Get personalized empowerment portrait (commissions): embrace your uniqueness with an empowerment portrait.

Commission a custom Katharine Heyl portrait that celebrates you or a loved one – featuring a signature accessory whether it’s a hat, custom bolo, necklace, bandana, etc.

Whatever helps make you YOU. Let Katharine Heyl work her magic with expert color theory and intricate embroidery directly on the canvas, transforming your vision into a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

Perfect for elevating your space or gifting a truly personal work of art.

For one night only print sales at a 10% discount!