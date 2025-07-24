The Maryland Paddle Battle

Sunday, September 14th, 2025 @ 2:00:pm
DC Polo Society Summer Vibes Social Series - September 14
Congressional Polo Club
Dill Dinkers FinksburgMore details
The Amateur Pickleball Association is the largest amateur player tour in the nation with nearly 150 tournaments planned for 2025 and the only program with PicklePerks where every participant earns money with APA with every registration and event victory!
This event is open to all players from 2.5-5.0 with events broken down by skill level first and then age division dependent on the total number of teams/players registered within each skill level of play. Formatting includes round-robin play with brackets to follow with the majority of players competing in 7-9 games during this event.
Share with friends