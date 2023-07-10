The Magic Duel Comedy Show at The Mayflower Hotel is a must-see for anyone who loves magic, comedy, or just a good time. Award winning magicians and first-rate snarkists Mark Phillips and Ryan Phillips display their talents and wits in this 90 minute display of mind-bending illusions, hilarious jokes, and abundant audience participation. You’ll be amazed by their magic tricks, laughing at their verbal sparring, and cheering for your favorite magician as they battle it out for the win. It’s a night of entertainment that you won’t soon forget.

Here are some of the things you can expect from the show:

Jaw-dropping magic tricks that will surprise and baffle you

Hilarious jokes that will have you laughing until it hurts

Audience participation that makes almost everyone part of the show

A rivalry between the two generations of magicians that will keep you entertained from beginning to end

If you’re looking for a night of fun, laughter, and magic, come see why the Magic Duel Comedy Show has earned hundreds of 5-star reviews. You won’t be disappointed.

Select Saturday Nights at 5 and 8 PM at The Mayflower Hotel – Autograph Collection.