The Lost Happy Hour

It’s been a long week, but the weekend is finally approaching. Come kick back, relax, and enjoy these amazing happy hour specials every Friday from 5pm-7pm. Indulge in the appetizers and drinks starting at $8 dollars or Sip on the specialty cocktails made with only the freshest ingredients. This restaurant offers a beautiful and relaxing ambiance that will transport you to a world of pure bliss. They’ve got the perfect music to get you in the mood for happy hour! So gather your friends and colleagues for the ultimate Friday after-work experience.