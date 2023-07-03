Friday, July 7, 2023

The Lost Happy Hour

2001 14th St. NW, DC
Adams Morgan // Columbia Heights // Mount Pleasant

About This Event

It’s been a long week, but the weekend is finally approaching. Come kick back, relax, and enjoy these amazing happy hour specials every Friday from 5pm-7pm. Indulge in the appetizers and drinks starting at $8 dollars or Sip on the specialty cocktails made with only the freshest ingredients. This restaurant offers a beautiful and relaxing ambiance that will transport you to a world of pure bliss. They’ve got the perfect music to get you in the mood for happy hour! So gather your friends and colleagues for the ultimate Friday after-work experience.

Friday, July 7, 2023 05:00 pm

