The Lodge National Landing Winter Festival

Step into “The Lodge” as Metropolitan Park in Arlington becomes a winter wonderland for guests of all ages and four-legged friends! National Landing’s signature winter event brings together the cozy charm of the ski slopes with the magic of the holidays, right here in Arlington.

Free admission and easy to get to via the Pentagon City Metro, bike, bus or car.

🚠The Lodge highlights include:

🎁 Holiday Vendor Market: Shop for the best gifts and seasonal must-haves from local artisans at this covered holiday market.

🍫 Peppermint Mocha Latte Competition: Taste and vote for the best seasonal drink as local coffee shops compete for the top title. Featuring: Java Loco

Good Company, Beauty Champagne and Sugar, Tatte, Daydrift, Surreal

Commonwealth Joe, Colada Shop.

✨Stage Entertainment: Enjoy a festive lineup of live music and winter-themed performances. Stage schedule to be announced.

🎅Family Activities: Experience the winter wonderland with Holiday Train rides, photos with Santa, face painting, a wooden ornament decorating station, and more holiday craft fun.

🐶Dog Sweater Contest & Pet Fun: Bring your canine companion to enjoy a dog treat bar by District Dogs and pictures with Santa. Dress up your pet and participate in the Dog Holiday Sweater Contest from 5-5:30PM to win a coveted prize!

🍷Food & Drink: Purchase delicious food and beverages from local favorite Bar Colline, along with beer, wine, and non-alcoholic offerings from the Summit Bar.

🎤 The Lodge After Dark: As the sun sets, stick around for a lively hour of Holiday Karaoke Night in partnership with District Karaoke.

Visit nationallanding.org/thelodge for more information on programming and planning your visit to Metropolitan Park!

The Lodge is presented by The National Landing Business Improvement District (BID) with support from Amazon.