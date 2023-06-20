Friday, June 23, 2023

The Lion King at The Kennedy Center

2700 F St. NW, DC
Foggy Bottom

The Kennedy Center

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of Disney’s The Lion King, and now you can, too, when Washington, D.C.’s best-loved musical returns to the Kennedy Center! Winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical, this landmark musical features some of Broadway’s most recognizable music crafted by Tony-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. There is simply nothing else like The Lion King.

Live performances

Friday, June 23, 2023 07:30 pm

The Kennedy Center
