The Lineup Comedy Show
Friday, November 8, 2024

The Lineup Comedy Show

500 Irving Street NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20010, US
Adams Morgan Adams Morgan // Columbia Heights // Mount Pleasant

Aurora Market

Cheers Comedy presents “The Lineup,” a standup comedy showcase featuring hilarious comics bringing their A-game from DC and afar. Friday, November 8th at 8:00 pm at Aurora Market, catch headliner Jason King! Jason is a witty, highly sought-after performer known for jokes about race and wild conclusions about everyday happenings. He was notably featured on a Kill Tony Podcast taping at Madison Square Garden where he cleaned up with an iconic electric guitar solo! November’s Lineup will also feature local favorites Amir Gorjifard, Bahlya Yansane, Paz Soto, Drew Moten, Angel Penn, and Destiny Burgos! Get your tickets online now for $15 instead of $20 at the door, and be sure not to miss this killer edition of The Lineup. Seating is first come first serve, so be sure to arrive by 7:30 PM when doors open!

About This Event

Comedy

Date

Friday, November 8, 2024 08:00 pm
Doors open at 07:30 pm

Aurora Market
