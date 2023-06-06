Maggie O’Neill and Bourbon Steak Patio invite you to kick off summer with colorful cocktails, seasonal dishes and new exciting works. “The Liberty of Color” installation will showcase every hue of the rainbow, celebrating individuality and diversity with two 8 feet tall, hand-painted Lady Liberty statues, suspended disco balls and a large drip flag. O’Neill’s work will invite guests to “Pledge Allegiance to Color,” symbolizing unity, while creating an inclusive and colorful home for an ongoing summer series. Starting on Sunday, June 25th, Bourbon Steak will amplify the stunning visual elements with DJs performing on the patio every Sunday from 4 – 7 p.m. through Labor Day weekend, with seasonal offerings, colorful specialty cocktails, which will support local charity Worthy Mentoring and more.