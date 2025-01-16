The January Reset

January Reset with Alchemy DC

Kickstart your year with a transformative wellness experience designed to energize your body, calm your mind, and set powerful intentions for the year ahead. Our January Reset features:

– 20 minutes of HIIT: Elevate your heart rate and ignite your energy with a dynamic, full-body workout.

– 5 minutes of breathwork: Transition to mindful breathing to reset your nervous system and center your mind.

– 20 minutes of yoga: Flow through a grounding yoga sequence that strengthens and restores.

– Sound bath: Immerse yourself in soothing vibrations to release tension and deepen relaxation.

– Journaling session: Reflect and set your intentions for 2025 in a supportive and inspiring space.

This holistic experience is perfect for all levels, blending fitness and mindfulness to help you embrace the new year with clarity and purpose.

After the event, shop and sample local vendors including herbal tea from Cool Girls Common and complimentary mini-nutrition assessments from Looking Glass, a nutrition education and wellness company that empowers individuals to radiate from the inside out by increasing nutrition-related knowledge, self-efficacy, and supporting healthy, behavior-related changes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What should I bring to the event?

Bring a yoga mat, a water bottle, comfortable workout clothes, and a journal with a pen for the journaling session.

Do I need prior experience in HIIT or yoga?

No, the event is beginner-friendly with modifications provided for all fitness levels.

What time should I arrive?

Arrive at least 15 minutes early to check in, set up your space, and settle in before the event begins.

Will there be parking available?

Yes, Union Market offers both free and paid parking options, but spaces may be limited. Arriving early is recommended.

How do I get to The Auto Shop at Union Market?

The Auto Shop is located at 416 Morse St NE, Washington, DC 20002. It’s accessible by metro (Red Line to NoMa-Gallaudet U, then a 10-minute walk), car (street and lot parking available), and bus (Metrobus routes 90, 92, and 93).

How long is the event?

The event will last approximately 75 minutes: 20 minutes of HIIT, 5 minutes of breathwork, 20 minutes of yoga, followed by a sound bath and journaling.

Is the event wheelchair accessible?

Yes, The Auto Shop is fully wheelchair accessible.

How can I reserve my spot?

RSVP online. Space is limited, so secure your spot early!

Who can I contact for more information?

For questions or more details, email us at [email protected] or DM us on Instagram at @alchemy.dc