The January Reset
Saturday, January 25, 2025

416 Morse St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA

AutoShop

Kickstart your year with a transformative wellness experience designed to energize your body, calm your mind, and set powerful intentions for the year ahead.

Our January Reset features:

  • 20 minutes of HIIT: Elevate your heart rate and ignite your energy with a dynamic, full-body workout.

  • 5 minutes of breathwork: Transition to mindful breathing to reset your nervous system and center your mind.

  • 20 minutes of yoga: Flow through a grounding yoga sequence that strengthens and restores.

  • Sound bath: Immerse yourself in soothing vibrations to release tension and deepen relaxation.

Date

Saturday, January 25, 2025 10:00 am

Location

AutoShop
