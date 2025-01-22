The January Reset

Sunday, October 13th, 2024 @ 7:00:pm
Sunday Night Bingo at Calico
Calico
AutoShopMore details
Kickstart your year with a transformative wellness experience designed to energize your body, calm your mind, and set powerful intentions for the year ahead.
Our January Reset features:
20 minutes of HIIT: Elevate your heart rate and ignite your energy with a dynamic, full-body workout.
5 minutes of breathwork: Transition to mindful breathing to reset your nervous system and center your mind.
20 minutes of yoga: Flow through a grounding yoga sequence that strengthens and restores.
Sound bath: Immerse yourself in soothing vibrations to release tension and deepen relaxation.
Share with friends