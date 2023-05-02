The Humours of Bandon Preview Night

‘Don’t be afraid of that floor, hammer it!’ Solas Nua, with Fishamble: The New Play Company, presents the award-winning The Humours of Bandon this summer.

On the eve of the Irish Open championship, we meet Annie, a 16-year-old Dubliner, as she charts us through the various successes and disappointments of her Irish Dancing life. We share her mind-numbing commitment and burning desire to win the Irish Open title. Will she win and, if so, in what way? From the confines of every parochial hall in Ireland, Irish Dancing champions are churned out at a massive rate. Medals and cups build up in drawing rooms and Riverdance swells a national pride, but the public aren’t privy to the blood, sweat, and tears that pave the way to the first-place podium. The Humours of Bandon is a coming-of-age story, full of heart, humor, and wisdom, for anyone who had a childhood passion that threatened to overwhelm their life.