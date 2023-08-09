The Hops & Harvest Festival returns to Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods.

This year’s lineup features more than 100+ local beers, wines, and spirits, unlimited tastings, live entertainment, artisan, vendors, fresh local eateries, games and more! Check out the vendor list and make your plan for the day.

Featuring live performances by the best local artists, the entertainment lineup for this festival is great! Enjoy activities like cornhole and axe throwing while letting the littles ones play in children’s area.

For 2023, Hops & Harvest is running a single extended festival session from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Get your tickets to Hops & Harvest TODAY.